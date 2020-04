May 2017

“He’s America’s Greek and a sexual icon, he’s been called,” Wentworth said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in May 2017. She explained that the two stay in sync by going to bed together, even though Stephanopoulos wakes up for work at 2:30 a.m. “I feel to stay married; I go to bed with him at 8:30 p.m.,” she explained. “He has to kiss us all before he leaves in the morning, it’s like this weird ritual.”