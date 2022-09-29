Who is Georgina Rodriguez? What to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend

The man, the myth, the legend! Arguably the most well-known name in soccer today, Cristiano Ronaldo has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world.
Born on February 5, 1985, in Portugal, the football star plays professionally for Manchester United in the Premier League, as well as the Portuguese national team, as captain.
Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or trophies (four with Real Madrid and one with Man Utd) and holds several records in the Champions League. He won the Premier League for three consecutive years (2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09) and is the only player to win it on separate teams. He also won the FIFA Club World Cup title four times (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017).
From Real Madrid in Spain to Juventus in Italy and beyond, the Olympian constantly raises the bar with his performances.
Throughout his career, Ronaldo has been linked to various women including Russian model Irina Shayk, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. However, the Portuguese footballer has most recently found love with Georgina Rodríguez.
Scroll down to learn more about Ronaldo’s longtime partner: