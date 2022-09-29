Who is Georgina Rodriguez? What to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend

Does She Have Any Children?

The Spanish-Argentine model and Ronaldo welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana Martina, on November 12, 2017.

The former Real Madrid star is also a father to son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who was born in 2010, though the identity of the mother is unknown.

“People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother,” he explained during a 2015 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, adding that he’s “never told anyone and never will” – aside from his son when he feels the moment is right.

Ronaldo’s twins, Eva and Mateo, were born via surrogate in June 2017. With speculation on who the mother was, Bustle reports a rep for Ronaldo commented that the athlete “will not share any reason as to why he chose a surrogate mother,” adding that he “is simply grateful that he now has twins.”

On April 18, 2022, Ronaldo announced that while Rodríguez had given birth to their baby girl Bella Esmeralda, the infant’s twin brother tragically passed away in childbirth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the couple shared via Instagram. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The grieving mother opened up about the tragic loss in the preview of the upcoming season of her Netflix series I am Georgina.

“This year I’ve experienced the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant,” she explained. “A big piece of my heart shattered and I asked myself how I could carry on.”