Who is Georgina Rodriguez? What to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend

What Are Her Beliefs and Philanthropy?

Rodríguez is Catholic and attributes her life’s success to God. In her Netflix documentary, I am Georgina, which premiered in January 2022, she mentions that everything that’s happened to her is a result of God answering her prayers. Her faith is apparent across her social media as she regularly visits chapels across the world.

The former sales associate balances being a stay-at-home mom with her thriving career as a model and her charitable work with the Nuevo Futuro foundation.

The Spain-based Nuevo Futuro foundation helps care for the more vulnerable children in society, specifically those orphaned, abused, or neglected. They care for minors in more than 100 foster homes, providing safe environments and personalized attention from a multidisciplinary team of professionals. They have over 50 years of experience, and Rodríguez received several awards for her work with them.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Rodríguez partnered with retail company BELLA+CANVAS to help donate 20,000 masks to Nuevo Futuro and continually worked on social media to share information about how people can help.