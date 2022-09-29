Who is Georgina Rodriguez? What to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend

What Is Her Career?

Rodríguez became an instant star when she and Ronaldo made their relationship official in 2017. Her romance with the footballer opened doors for the luxury brand sales associate, but her beauty is what landed her several modeling gigs.

In 2017, Rodríguez signed with UNO Models, and has been featured in Glamourous, La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Men’s Health, Pretty Little Things, Yamamay, Grazia and Vogue. The model also works as an influencer on Instagram. Due to her relationship and modeling, she became the most followed woman in Spain on the platform with 39.1 million followers.

Her fame soared to new heights in 2019 when MTV asked her to present an award to popular Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía. A few months later, she appeared at the Sanremo Song Festival and later that year, she landed a role on FOX’s The Masked Singer as a contestant.

Most recently, Netflix partnered with the star to create a series documenting her life. The pitch for the show leaned on peoples’ interest in her rags-to-riches story since not much was known about her. The biography, I am Georgina, dropped in January 2022.