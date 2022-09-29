Who is Georgina Rodriguez? What to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend

What Is Her Relationship With Ronaldo?

The Spanish model became Ronaldo’s partner after a fateful meeting at a Gucci store (where she was a sales associate) in 2016.

The world-renown footballer walked into the shop just as Rodríguez was leaving for the day. “I started feeling butterflies in my stomach,” she recalls in I am Georgina. “I didn’t even want to look at him. I was very shy.”

It was that moment Ronaldo admits they “clicked” and “that’s when she got stuck in his head.”

A few days later, the two crossed paths again at another brand’s event. “It was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment,” she shared with The Sun. “It was love at first sight for both.”

“Little by little, we started talking more and things went in a more natural way,” Ronaldo explained in the documentary. “It wasn’t sudden.”

Rodríguez’s familial obligations and Cristiano’s busy schedule forced the pair to press pause on their romance. However, another fateful run-in at an event was the turning point in their relationship.

“Things really started to get more intense when we ran into each other at that event,” the athlete said in I am Georgina. “When our hands brushed, it was a moment that was unique.”