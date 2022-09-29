Who is Georgina Rodriguez? What to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend

What’s Her Background?

Georgina Rodríguez was born to an Argentinian father and Spanish mother in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on January 27, 1994. The actress spent the first year of her life in Buenos Aires with her father Jorge’s family. When he was unable to convince his wife, Ana, to stay in Argentina, however, the pair moved back to Murcia, Spain, with their young daughter.

Spending her formative years in Jaca, Spain, Rodríguez considers it her home base. In her early life, the future model pursued dancing with a focus on ballet. Once she finished secondary school, however, she decided to move to Bristol, England.

After arriving in England, the Argentinian native spent time as a nanny for a residential family. While babysitting, she continued dance lessons while also learning English. She moved to Madrid, Spain, in 2016 and worked as a sales associate at Gucci.