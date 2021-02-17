RHONJ Teresa Giudice’s Eldest Daughter Gia Giudice Through the Years By Sarah Hearon February 17, 2021 Courtesy Gia Giudice/Instagram 12 9 / 12 2019 Gia graduated from high school in June 2019 and announced plans to attend Rutgers University. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News