January 2022
Following the highly publicized drama, “Gigi and Zayn are getting along just fine,” an insider told Us, noting that their utmost concern is keeping things private for Khai’s sake. “They’ve been in each other’s lives in some way or another for the past few weeks.”
Their coparenting relationship is “amicable,” the source said. “There is no custody battle going on right now — they’re just trying to work things out as coparents.”
For his part, Malik is trying to prove that he is a "responsible father" to Khai.