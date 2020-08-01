Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship

July 2020

Hadid posted a rare selfie with Malik via Instagram on July 31. “baby daddy,” she captioned the pic, which showed the parents-to-be sharing a passionate kiss. “Gigi and Zayn are so great for each other and balance each other out,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Her pregnancy has brought them even closer together as a couple.” Earlier that month, the model showed off her bare baby bump for the first time during an Instagram Live. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you didn’t look pregnant in your jumpsuit on your last Live.’ That’s because this way [facing front] I’m gonna look normally how I look in this [outfit],” she explained. “The reason I said it’s a different story is, like, there’s my belly, y’all. Like, it’s there. From the front, it’s different, you know what I mean?” She added: “I’m just taking my time with sharing my pregnancy, and you guys will see it when you see it. Right now I just want to experience it, and I just don’t wanna worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about having to look cute or post something.”