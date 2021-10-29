Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship

October 2021

Shortly after reports surfaced that the model’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, wanted to file a police report after an alleged incident with the “PillowTalk” crooner, Malik defended himself via Twitter on October 28.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” the former One Direction member wrote at the time. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Malik continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to coparent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

The musician later denied “striking” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum while speaking with TMZ, telling the outlet, “For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”