Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship

September 2020

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik announced via Twitter in September 2020 alongside a photo of his hand holding his newborn daughter’s fingers. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

The new mom later wrote via Instagram, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”