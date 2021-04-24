Pics Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her 26th Birthday With Zayn Malik and Bella Hadid in New York City By Nicole Massabrook April 24, 2021 RCF/MEGA 8 7 / 8 The World is a Runway Bella struck a pose at her sister’s birthday party. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Talked About Plastic Surgery: Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton and More Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage: Split Details, Cheating Rumors More News