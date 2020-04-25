Love Lives Gigi Hadid Gets Sweet Hug From Zayn Malik on Her 25th Birthday By Stephanie Webber April 25, 2020 Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram 7 6 / 7 Kicking Off the Day Gigi kept it casual in a cardigan and jeans to celebrate. She even wore a “Birthday Girl” pin. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Get More Focus & Relief With This All-Natural Supplement This No. 1 Bestselling Amazon Carbon Filter Face Cover Ships in 3 Days! More News