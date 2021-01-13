Pics Gigi Hadid Thanks ‘Zaddy’ Zayn Malik for ‘Makin Me a Mamma’: See Photos From His Video Game-Themed Birthday Party By Nicholas Hautman January 13, 2021 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram 9 5 / 9 Just for Z Hadid showed off custom paper decorations with Malik’s face on them. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News