Cody Simpson

Hadid first met the Australian singer in 2013 when she appeared in his music video for “Surfboard.” The pair began dating later that year before their breakup in 2014. They reunited a few months later before splitting for a second time in May 2015. Simpson admitted that dating Hadid in the spotlight took a toll on their relationship.

“The highly publicized thing made me uncomfortable. Going out to dinner and there being all this paparazzi and stuff…. as soon as we split I had the realization that I was straying away from who I was as a whole person. I want to keep it low-key, and focus on my music,” Simpson told the magazine DuJour in June 2015, adding that their split was “an amicable, mutual decision.”