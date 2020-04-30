Joe Jonas

Jonas first met Hadid at the Grammy Awards when she was 13 years old. Hadid revealed in September 2015 that the Jonas Brothers member asked her out to a baseball game but she declined. The twosome began dating years later in June 2015 before breaking up in November of that year. Hadid began dating Malik a few weeks later, which prompted Jonas to admit in an interview with the Mirror in 2016 that he found it “interesting that she moved on so quickly.”

The former DNCE frontman later raised eyebrows while playing Plead the Fifth on Watch What Happens Live in July 2016. When host Andy Cohen asked him who he would marry, shag or kill, out of his exes Hadid, Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift — he promptly chose to kill Hadid.