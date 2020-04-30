Tyler Cameron

The former Bachelorette contestant began dating the Vogue cover star in July 2019, just days after he was seen on an overnight date with his ex-girlfriend Hannah Brown. A source told Us at the time that Hadid was “really into” Cameron. They made appearances together at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty and went out multiple times in New York City. Hadid even invited the Florida native to the Netherlands in September 2019 to attend her grandmother Ans van den Herik’s funeral. Us confirmed that their short-lived romance ended in October 2019.