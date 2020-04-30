Zayn Malik

Hadid and Malik began dating in 2015 with the former E! personality even starring in her boyfriend’s music video for “Pillowtalk” in 2016. The pair publicly announced their split to their fans in March 2018. However, three months later, the couple were spotted kissing in New York City. Us confirmed in January 2019 that Malik and Hadid had split for a second time. A source said at the time that Hadid “tried hard to make it work,” but Malik had “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

One year later, Hadid and Malik were photographed holding hands together while out to dinner in New York City. An insider told Us at the time that the duo were “trying to make it work.” Us confirmed in April 2020 that the couple are expecting their first child together.