Real Estate

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Shows Off Newly Renovated New York City Apartment: ‘My Dream Spot’

By
Pregnant Gigi Hadid Shows Off Newly Renovated New York City Apartment
 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
10
9 / 10
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Dreaming of Art

Gigi hung circular pieces of colorful art above the bed.

Back to top