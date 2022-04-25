Helena Christensen and Martha Hunt

The model-turned-photographer is older than Gigi but revealed the twosome bonded right away at a Gianni Versace tribute show in September 2017.

“I remember I was the first one to get off stage and Gigi Hadid was standing there and I fell into her arms and she gave me a huge hug and had tears in her eyes and since then we became friends,” Christensen told in AList in 2018.

Gigi has also spent a lot of time with Hunt and Swift over the years, including on the set of the singer’s 2015 “Bad Blood” music video and a 2019 Friendsgiving celebration.