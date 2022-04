Mohamed Hadid

Yolanda and Mohammad split in 2000 after welcoming their three kids.

“Guess what day is today,” he wrote on Gigi’s birthday via Instagram. “It’s the princess of Nazareth was born Self made hardworking smart and loves respect all people from all Religious walks of life she put a smile on everyone and she comes out the door greatest mother Daughter and sisters and brother is going to see has a heart of gold passion and drive without a break she is after all A Hadid.”