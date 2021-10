Yolanda’s Allegations

The former Bravo star claimed in the legal paperwork that Malik “grabbed and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain.” Yolanda also alleged that he called her “a f–king Dutch slut” and told her to “stay away from [my] f–king daughter.” The court docs allege that Malk engaged in “continuous cursing” toward Yolanda, telling Gigi’s mother that Khai is a result of “the f—king sperm that came out of [my] f—king c—k.”