Zayn’s Sister Weighs In

Waliyha Malik shared a screenshot of her brother’s initial statement, writing, “@zayn you are so loved by us all.” She also posted a quote that read: “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how int [SIC] works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.”