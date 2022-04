Ben Stiller

“I don’t think I ever laughed as hard as I did sitting on a flight to L.A. across from Gilbert once in the early 90’s,” the Zoolander star, 56, shared via Twitter. “He would do something funny and not stop till you stopped laughing. God he was funny. So funny.”

He added: “Sending love to his family. #RipGilbertGottfreid.”