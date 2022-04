Conan O’Brien

The 58-year-old comedian recalled seeing the late star on tour in the ‘80s, noting just how funny he was in person. “I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, ‘Thank you, thank you very much.’ He then continued to say ‘thank you’ repeatedly for ten full minutes,” O’Brien revealed via social media. “It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man.”