“There is so much to say and I can’t find a single word. I’m devastated to hear about Gilbert Gottfried’s death. He was unique and brilliant. Just gutted,” the 68-year-old actor tweeted.

Armstrong later shared a throwback photo with Gottfried from the early ‘80s when the friends were in Madrid, Spain together. “We were constantly being mistaken for one another so we developed an idea for a sitcom, starring us, called Thicker Than Water,” he recalled. “We would play twin brothers: my character was a surgeon, his an NBC page. Nobody bit but it still makes me laugh. 💔💔💔.”