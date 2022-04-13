Jeff Ross

“I got to say goodbye to Gil last night. He went quietly (surprising, I know) in his sleep from a rare muscle disease that’s been bugging him for awhile. He handled it all like a champ – performing until the end,” Ross captioned a series of Instagram photos with the late star. “Nobody made me laugh so hard. He was a wonderful pal and a great dad to young Max and Lily. My heart goes out to Dara who took such great care of him. Although today is a sad day, please keep laughing as loud as possible so Gil and Bob [Saget] and Norm [Macdonald] can hear it. Xo.”