Jonathan Freeman

The Ohio native, who voiced Jafar in 1992’s Aladdin, remembered working with Gottfried on the animated film. “Losing a partner is never easy. It breaks my heart,” Freeman told People. “Gilbert will be greatly missed. Jafar said it best… ‘I love the way your fowl little mind works!’ My condolences and much love to his wife Dara, and his terrific kids, Lily and Max.”