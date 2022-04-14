Kelly Rizzo: Late Bob Saget Loved Friend Gilbert Gottfried ‘So Dearly’

Kelly Rizzo

The Eat Travel Rock founder honored Gottfried by reflecting on his friendship with her late husband, Bob Saget. “Bob loved Gilbert so dearly, they had a special friendship,” she wrote via Twitter on April 13, sharing a photo of the two having dinner with Norm Macdonald and Jeff Ross. “As he did with everyone in this photo. And sending my love to my wonderful friend Jeff as Gilbert’s loss is beyond painful for him.” She concluded her post by noting that she was “thinking of Dara, his amazing & strong wife right now,” and sending love to Gottfried’s family.