Chad Michael Murray

While working together on One Tree Hill, Murray proposed to Sophia Bush. They were engaged for nearly one year before tying the knot in April 2005. They separated five months later, with Bush citing “fraud” when she filed for an annulment in February 2006. The request was not granted, but their divorce was made final by the end of that year.

The actor was later engaged to beauty queen Kenzie Dalton for seven years before splitting in August 2013. He moved on with Chosen costar Sarah Roemer, who he wed in 2015. They share a son and a daughter, born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.