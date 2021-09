Jared Padalecki

In October 2009, the Supernatural alum proposed to costar Genevieve Cortese, who joined the show during its fourth season. They exchanged vows in Idaho in February 2010 and later welcomed three children: Thomas in March 2012, Austin in December 2013 and Odette in March 2017.

While chatting with Glamour in February 2021, Padalecki confirmed he and Bledel had a “silly” flirtation on the Gilmore Girls set. “It wasn’t anything super juicy,” he joked.