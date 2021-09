Liza Weil

In November 2006, the Scandal alum wed Paul Adelstein. They went on to appear alongside one another in Order Up (2007), Little Fish, Strange Pond (2008) and The Missing Person (2008) before welcoming their daughter, Josephine, in April 2010. Six years later, Weil filed for divorce. She moved on with How to Get Away With Murder’s Charlie Weber after finalizing her divorce in November 2017. The costars split in February 2019.