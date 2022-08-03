January 2019

Shortly after announcing her engagement, the TV star couldn’t help but gush about her man in her cover interview for Cosmopolitan’s February 2019 issue.

“Dating Joe was a new experience for me because I put myself first,” Rodriguez said. “For so long, I put every man in front of me. As a successful woman, it is so hard because of our cultural norms that, like, the man has to be the breadwinner! And the man has to be the more powerful one. It was so difficult for me to find a man who didn’t want me to dim my light for his ego.”