Rodriguez celebrated three years with her beau with a sweet Instagram tribute, showing photos of their different vacations together. In February 2018, the Filly Brown performer opened up to Self about her chronic Hashimoto’s disease and how LoCicero has helped her cope.

“[He] has really helped me have a healthier perspective on [weight], that stupid number that can destroy us and feel like it’s equivalent to our self-worth,” she said in her cover interview with the outlet. “This love is so easy.”