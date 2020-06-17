Sports

Gisele Bundchen Reacts to First Pic of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Buccaneers Uniform

By
Gisele Bundchen Comments on First Pic of Tom Brady in Tampa Buccaneers Uniform
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ MEGA
7
1 / 7

New Beginnings

Brady posed for a series of photos while dressed in his Tampa Bay uniform.

Back to top