She Is an East Coast Girl Living in L.A.

Scerbo was born in Long Island, New York, but raised in Parkland, Florida. She got her first agent at 10 years old and flew to Los Angeles at 14 to pursue acting more seriously. “I decided to give up all of the other things that I loved at the time, like soccer, because my passion was performing. It has always been something that excited me,” she previously told Bella magazine, noting she still went to high school in Florida and goes back often.