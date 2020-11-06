She’s a Dance Choreographer

On Samodanova’s website, she has listed her abundance of experience working as a choreographer. She has provided her talents to shows including Dancing With The Stars – Russia and So You Think You Can Dance – Australia, as well as live stage productions One More Dance in London and Ballroom Superstars in Sydney. Additionally, her skills in this area have awarded her opportunities to serve as a creative assistant on shows such as the U.K.’s Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing With the Stars – Bollywood.