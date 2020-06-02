Alex Newell

In addition to posting multiple GIFs, the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star, 27, sent multiple replies to fans. When one thought people may be lying about the claims, he replied, “we ain’t got not a damn thing to lie about 6 years later!” When another follower asked why Newell took a photo with Michele on Broadway, Newell wrote, “She was there I was being polite!! Like I was with anyone that came to see my show! Also I know youre not talking about the season I wasn’t in… until I had to ask to come back so I could pay my bills… since I was released mid season five… while being a series regular!”

He later added: “I’m gonna say this one time… when my friends goes through something traumatic I also go through it… that’s what friendship is… and if you can’t understand that then you’re part of the problem… and that’s on PERIODT! And I mean that for both sides of this coin!”