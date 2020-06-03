Heather Morris

The Dancing With the Stars alum, who starred on Glee for all six seasons, shared a statement regarding Michele’s comments on June 3.

“Let me be very clear, hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread on anyone else. With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out,” the actress, 33, wrote at the time. “And yes, it’s also on us because we all it to go on of for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning along with the rest of society.”

She added: “But at the current moment, it’s implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we’re assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume.”