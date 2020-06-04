Iqbal Theba

“Lot of people r assuming that @LeaMichele mistreated me. Let me state it clearly that I was never mistreated by her. And if some of the cast were treated badly then she has apologized for it which is wonderful. But being called a racist is too heavy & unfair a burden 4 most of us, specially in these troubled times,” Theba, who portrayed Principal Figgins on the musical series, wrote on June 3. “So, please be compassionate, careful & responsible before we accuse anyone of this horrible thing called racism. I love each & everyone of my fellow cast members from our great show. Be safe & be well. Much love.”