Marti Noxon

The producer, who worked on the show from September 2011 to May 2012, tweeted then deleted her response to the backlash.

“Re: @LeaMichele. Hey, I’m all for calling out bad behavior and even for some schadenfreude when that behavior is punished. That said, on GLEE there were LOTS of bad actors. Who were NOT women,” Noxon wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Wednesday, June 3. “It seems to me that women are the first to go under the bus. … How come we let them get away with it? Maybe it’s because as long as they earn someone money, they get a pass.”

She later clarified her remarks. “When I said ‘bad actors’ in reference to my work on Glee – I was using the word actor as in ‘people who took bad actions’. I wasn’t referring to anybody on set specifically,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer producer wrote on June 4. “I was on that show for one season, and only part time. By and large the people I met there were wonderful. And the crew was fantastic. But when bullies are allowed to act that way – there is a culture that permits it. That’s all I was saying. Thanks. Stay safe.”