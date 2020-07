Naya Rivera’s Disappearance

Authorities began searching for Rivera at Lake Piru after she failed to return the motorized pontoon boat that she had rented hours earlier for her and her son. The sheriff’s department said the duo went swimming but only Josey made it back onto the vessel afterward. The child was wearing a life vest, while Rivera’s safety jacket was found on the boat, indicating that she did not have it on. She has yet to be located.