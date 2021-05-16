BFFs

Jenna Ushkowitz Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party With Former ‘Glee’ Costar Kevin McHale

By
Jenna Ushkowitz Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party With Former ‘Glee’ Costar Kevin McHale
Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz. Courtesy of Kevin McHale/Instagram
7
3 / 7
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

BFFs

McHale was all smiles as he celebrated Ushkowitz.

Back to top