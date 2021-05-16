BFFs

Jenna Ushkowitz Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party With Former ‘Glee’ Costar Kevin McHale

By
Jenna Ushkowitz Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party With Former ‘Glee’ Costar Kevin McHale
 Courtesy of Kayla Ewell/Instagram
7
7 / 7
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Feeling the Love

The bride-to-be laughed and smiled as she hung out with her pals.

Back to top