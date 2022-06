1. What Was Her Career After Winning Miss United Continents?

Correia, who became a beautician, previously opened up about starting to work when she was 8 years old after while being raised in poverty. “We will never know how strong we are until being strong is the only choice,” she wrote via Instagram ahead of her passing. “I really wasn’t born in a golden cradle, I’m from a very humble family, but I’m so proud of it, really proud.”