4. How Connected Was She to Her Faith?

The late model previously offered a glimpse at her spiritual education.

“I’m very happy but I can’t deny that there were a lot of challenges during these months. And, perhaps, the biggest ones were the distance, the homesickness, the physical fatigue and the weekends, which would be for rest, and now I’m on the road and studying!” she captioned an Instagram post in December 2021. “But we know that the Lord is good all the time! And, incredible as it may seem, every time I arrived in the classroom, I felt an immense curiosity for wanting to know more about his Word! 🙏🏻.”

She continued: “I gained incredible brothers who were gifts from the Lord, who help me in every way possible and I am very grateful, especially for every prayer! ❤️ I feel so fulfilled for having climbed this step with His help, and I’m sure many more will come! 🙏🏻❤️.”