How Did Gloria Support Shakira?

Following Shakira’s split from Gerard Pique in June 2022, Gloria showed her support for her longtime friend. “In a separation, the children are the most affected, and I know that everyone is talking about this, but it is part of the fame,” she said, according to El Universal.

Emilio, for his part, added, “I sincerely hope they resolve it soon. I have a very nice relationship with her, and what Shakira is going through makes me sad.”