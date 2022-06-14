Boss Mode

“This has become my decompress room. I can come in here, close the door, do my Zooms and do my work,” Dewan said of her home office. “It’s really bright, and I love the desk.”

Marbot further explained that there are a series of Studio 54 photographs behind the actress’ desk, to harbor positive energy. “You see the ecstatic joy of the crowd dancing, the strong presence of Grace Jones of and the iconic beauty of Cher,” the designer explained. “It’s an inspiration wall. Perfect for the creative space we were curating for Jenna. There’s dancing, laughing, performing.”