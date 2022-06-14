Home Is Where the Heart Is

“I want the house to have a nice, elevated feel,” the Connecticut native told the outlet. “But I don’t want to be the helicopter mom chasing Callum around making sure he doesn’t get hurt. I told Julien, ‘Think rounded corners and soft edges.’”

The designer understood Dewan’s vision, adding a Wes Aderhold piece in the living room that combined abstract design with homey vibes. “The beautiful yellow compliments the green of the sofa and the blue brings the space to life,” he said. “It was Jenna’s wish to bring color and life to all areas of the home. This is what this piece does here. It is a conversation starter and one of the first things you see when you are welcome into the living room.”